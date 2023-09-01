Save £250 on the M2 13-inch Macbook Air

It's been a little bit of time since I last recommended a MacBook deal, which seems ironic considering the Mac keyboard round-up that went live as I write this. Currently, Amazon has price-matched wholesaler Costco with their discount on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, bringing it down to £1199.99, versus £1449 when you get the same machine from Apple direct. That's a nice £250 discount.

This is actually the upgraded storage model rather than the base M2 MacBook Air, offering 512GB of space and 8GB of RAM. That amount of RAM isn't much for a PC, but the efficiency of Apple Silicon and the macOS operating system means that it holds up for pretty much anything apart from 8K video editing. The 512GB of internal storage is welcome compared to the base 256GB config too, and this can be extended further using USB-C portable SSDs or HDDs.

The M2 processor inside the Air makes for quite an efficient and powerful one. It comes with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and is a powerful option for video editing that outruns even the fastest Intel-based Mac desktops and laptops. M2 represents only a small upgrade over M1, so we wouldn't recommend this for anyone that's already on an M1 machine unless they're really testing the limits already.

This M2 MacBook Air also comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that should provide accurate colours as well as an especially vibrant experience, although its port selection of a pair of USB-Cs and one MagSafe port does leave a little to be desired. As someone who was subject to the pain of Apple's minimal options for connectivity, it is a bit of hassle, but you can find plenty of USB-C dongles for reasonable money these days to offer you better connectivity. As for battery life, Apple says this MacBook air should last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, giving you good endurance for a couple of working days away from the charger.

Apple's M2 MacBook Air is an excellent laptop for creatives wanting a responsive experience with solid power, a marvellous display, and good battery life. At £1200, this is a great deal from Amazon if you want a portable MacOS experience for good money.