Save 25% off the Evercade VS Retro premium pack in this Amazon Black Friday deal

While many will be eager to snap up the latest consoles for a bargain, retro gaming has never been more alluring especially with more companies getting involved in providing a nostalgic experience for a modern audience. Among these is the Evercade Vs, a home console version of the Evercade, and the premium pack is down from £109.99 to £81.99.

This premium pack comes with two wired controllers, although the console itself can support up to four players just like old times. It also includes two game cartridges, one containing ten classic Data East arcade games and another with eight classic Technos arcade games.

The Evercade VS is a fine way to play officially licensed classic games on modern HD TVs, and the console is compatible with all existing Evercade cartridges, with the exception of the handheld-exclusive Namco Museum 1 and 2 cartridges. Better yet, the console can also have two cartridges slotted in expanding the number of playable games available at any given time.

