If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Save 25% off the Evercade VS Retro premium pack in this Amazon Black Friday deal

This retro home console comes with two controllers and two game packs.

Evercade VS Premium Pack
Alan Wen avatar
Deals by Alan Wen Contributor
Published on

Amazon Black Friday Week has officially kicked off with even more great early Black Friday gaming and tech deals for all shoppers whether or not you're a Prime member

While many will be eager to snap up the latest consoles for a bargain, retro gaming has never been more alluring especially with more companies getting involved in providing a nostalgic experience for a modern audience. Among these is the Evercade Vs, a home console version of the Evercade, and the premium pack is down from £109.99 to £81.99.

Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack - £81.99 at Amazon UK (was £109.99)

Buy now

This premium pack comes with two wired controllers, although the console itself can support up to four players just like old times. It also includes two game cartridges, one containing ten classic Data East arcade games and another with eight classic Technos arcade games.

The Evercade VS is a fine way to play officially licensed classic games on modern HD TVs, and the console is compatible with all existing Evercade cartridges, with the exception of the handheld-exclusive Namco Museum 1 and 2 cartridges. Better yet, the console can also have two cartridges slotted in expanding the number of playable games available at any given time.

If you're on the lookout for more console and gaming deals, keep checking our guide to the best early Black Friday deals as we keep you alert of more big bargains.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals
About the Author
Alan Wen avatar

Alan Wen

Contributor

Alan is a freelance writer and critic with an unabashed love of Japanese games and RPGs, despite having less time for them. He will also find any excuse to get all blue skies about Sega.

Comments