Superb Samsung Micro SD card just £33 in Amazon's Spring sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is now live, with the online retail giant slashing the prices of thousands of products in the run-up to Easter. If you're in need of some extra storage for your Switch or Steam Deck, then Amazon has made one of the best value Micro SD cards an even better deal.

The Samsung Evo Select 512GB Micro SD card has had its price dropped to just £33 in the latest Amazon sale, which runs until 25th March. At such a low price, you may be worried that you'll be compromising performance to save money - but that's not the case.

The Samsung Evo Select is one of the fastest Micro SD cards around, and with read speeds of up to 130MB/s, whatever you end up storing on it will load quickly.

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSD card UK:£32.99 US: $29.99 RRP: £40.49/$34.99

While the Samsung Evo Select isn't available for the cheapest price it's ever been on Amazon, if you're running out of storage on any of your devices that have a Micro SD slot, the Amazon Spring Sale deal is a great option that won't break the bank.

The SD card, which right now will cost you around 6p for each GB of storage, features on Digital Foundry's guides to the best Nintendo Switch Micro SD cards and best Steam Deck Micro SD cards.

If you want to grab a bargain in the Amazon Spring Sale, or the Spring Deal Days sale as it's known in the UK, then stay tuned to our Deals section, as we'll be covering all the best offers from the latest Amazon sale throughout the week. Make sure you follow the Jelly Deals Twitter page too, as we'll be posting the best promotions from the Amazon Spring Sale there also.