Rogue Legacy 2 will make its PlayStation debut via PS Plus

Rogue Legacy 2 is set to make its PlayStation debut next week when it's added to PS Plus.

The rogue-lite game was released in 2022 across PC and Xbox, followed by a Switch release.

From 20th June the game will be available on PlayStation consoles, and Sony's subscription service. Check out the new trailer below.

Rogue Legacy 2 - Playstation Coming Soon Trailer

This release will comprise all 10 Rogue Legacy 2 updates, including final major update the Swan Song.

This expansion features three new game modes (True Rogue, Thanatophobia, and Thana-two-phobia), three new Fabled Weapons, and a new boss fight.

It's unclear yet if any other games will be added to PS Plus on this date.

Rogue Legacy 2 is the sequel to the 2013 rogue-lite that continues its twist on genre, in which each new character is the heir of their predecessor and inherits their gold and skills.

"Rogue Legacy 2 takes the traditional sequel route and gives you more of what made the first game great," reads our Rogue Legacy 2 review, praising its approachability.

"It stands as a terrific example of how to let players tailor their experience to their liking, whether that means a helping hand or dialling up the challenge."