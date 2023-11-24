Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Razer Black Friday deal: Save £50 on the brand's Xbox Wolverine controller

And $60 off on Amazon US.

With Black Friday finally here, it might be hard to keep up with the best deals out there but we're here to help you at Eurogamer.

Razer make some great gaming accessories, and their Wolverine V2 Chroma is a great, premium Xbox and PC controller which is currently down to just £99.99 on Amazon, with the white version down to £106.89. There's an even bigger discount for our American readers where the black Wolverine V2 is just $89.99 for Black Friday.

UK

Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Xbox controller (black) - £99.99 - from Amazon

Buy now

Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Xbox controller (white) - £106.89 - from Amazon

Buy now

US

Razer Wolverine V2 Chrome Xbox controller (black) - $89.99 - from Amazon US

Buy now

The Wolverine V2 is a premium wired controller that's compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles and PC. There's great customisation here, with interchangeable thumbstick caps, multi-function buttons and hair trigger mode. This controller balances ergonomics and pro features like so few in the market.

To keep track of all the great deals this Black Friday, check out our deals guide to make sure you don't miss out on offers ranging from SSDs and SD cards, to consoles and gaming laptops.

