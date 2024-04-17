PS5 Slim Disc consoles have been reduced to less than £430 at Amazon

If you missed out on last month's wave of PS5 console discounts then you're in luck as Amazon has shaved £50 off the PS5 Slim Disc console.

Originally £479, you can now bag the Sony console for just £429.

This isn't the cheapest the console has been, as it went down to its lowest ever price of £389.99 in the Amazon spring sale last month, but it is the best price for a PS5 right now and still a decent £50 saving. Obviously it's totally up to you if you'd rather grab this deal now before it goes back up to full price, or you can wait for it to potentially become cheaper again.

The PS5 Slim is an new and improved version of the original design of the PS5. Its key differences being a slightly more compact size, lighter weight and featuring an internal 1TB SSD - 175GB more than a standard PS5. It also has a slightly different stand which keeps the console in a horizontal position. You can stand it upright if you prefer, but Sony advise buying its vertical stand for the new Slim console to keep it more secure.

If you want to increase your internal storage capacity, check out Digital Foundry's reccommendations for the best PS5 SSDs, as well as their guide to the best PS5 SSD deals.

And although unofficially announced, the talk of the town right now is that the PS5 Pro may be entering the wild relatively soon. If you are thinking of upgrading to the Slim from a standard PS5, you may want to wait until more details are confirmed about that. However, this PS5 Slim deal is worth grabbing if you are buying a PS5 for the first time and not fussed on having the most powerful version.

Check out our PS5 deals page for more of the latest offers on PS5 games and accessories, and our PS5 Slim page for more PS5 console deals and bundles.