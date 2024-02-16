Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

PS5 Slim Disc consoles are on sale for its lowest price this year

Here's where to get the standalone console for less or a cheap bundle.

PlayStation 5 Slim Disc consoles went on sale at PlayStation Direct yesterday for £420, a discount of £60 which is the biggest direct discount the Slim console has received.

Now other UK retailers are knocking the price of the PS5 Slim Disc console, with one retailer undercutting that £420 mark by more than £10.

Right now you can get the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console for £409.85 from ShopTo:

PlayStation 5 Console Disc Slim - £409.85 at ShopTo (was £480)

You can also get the console for £420 from John Lewis, and there is also a nice bundle available at Currys that includes Wreckfest & LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £429; basically an extra £9 for two games.

If you want to keep up-to-date on the latest PS5 price drops and stock changes, we regularly update our PS5 Stock tracker page with the latest prices. You can also check out the best PS5 deals for February to find some cheaper games, or have a look at Digital Foundry's best PS5 SSDs guide if you want to give your new console some extra storage.

As usual you can follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to get notifications whenever we write about a new deal to help you save on the best tech, games and accessories throughout the week.

