PS5 DualSense wireless controllers are now just £40 thanks to this early Black Friday Currys deal

Available in all colours.

We're a week away from Black Friday but so many retailers have discounted lots of different products, and Currys have come through with something that's pretty essential if you're a PS5 owner.

Right now, the PS5 DualSense wireless controller is down to just £39.99 from Currys, saving you between £20-25 off the usual retail price. This is also significant because every colour is available for the same price- except for the Galactic Purple colour, which you can buy on sale from PlayStation Direct for £44.99 (save £20).

PS5 DualSense controller Midnight Black - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £59.99)

PS5 DualSense controller Starlight Blue - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £64.99)

PS5 DualSense controller in Camo Grey - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £64.99)

PS5 DualSense controller Nova Pink - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £64.99)

PS5 DualSense controller in Cosmic Red - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £64.99)

PS5 DualSense controller in white - £39.99 - from Currys (Was £59.99)

