PS5 DualSense controllers are on sale for £45 at Amazon

One of the most impressive aspects of the PlayStation 5 is actually the new DualSense controller that Sony released for it, and what's even better is you don't need a PS5 to use one because they'll also work on your PC.

The new DualSense controllers feel great in the hand thanks to the larger size, as well as the really nice textures on the grip. The real star of the show is the amazing haptic feedback these controllers have, which really improve your experience when playing. They also have adaptive triggers which really enhance actions like pulling back a bowstring or shooting a gun.

PS5 controllers are quite expensive, and like the consoles, haven't always been in stock and rarely go on sale. The good news is that five different colour variants of the PS5 controllers have gone on sale at Amazon thanks to PlayStation's Days of Play sale, with the lowest priced controllers reduced to just £44.99! Incredible savings to be had ahead of Prime Day 2022.

If bright colours aren't your thing, and you're happy to pay a couple quid more, the standard white PS5 controller and the sleek midnight black controller are also on sale but for £46.99.

The popular Galactic Purple DualSense controller is enjoying a smaller discount and has been reduced down from £64.99 to £49.38 - still saving you a little over £15.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White)- £46.99 at Amazon (Was £64.99)

PS5 consoles come with one white DualSense controller, so now is a great time to get one or two extra controllers when you want to play with other people. If, like many people, you still don't have a PS5 console then you can still get something from this deal because the DualSense controllers are one of the best controllers for PC gaming as well.

The PS5 controller is great because it doesn't need replaceable batteries like the new Xbox controllers, and it uses USB-C for charging and connecting to a PC, so it's easy to charge and use. To make life even easier, the official PS5 DualSense Charging Station is also on sale at Amazon, with a £6 discount so you'll never have to worry about your controllers running out of juice.

If you do plan on using a DualSense controller on PC, Steam's big picture mode supports it natively but you'll need to install a third-party software to make full use of it, and DS4Windows is free and really easy to use.

And that's all for now, hurry while these discounts are active and before the controllers go out of stock! If you're still waiting to get a PS5 then make sure to keep checking our PS5 stock tracker page for when new bundles appear, and then have a read of our best PS5 deals hub to find more deals on PS5 games and accessories.