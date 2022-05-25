PlayStation's Days of Play sale is now live - including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for £35

PlayStation's Days of Play sale started today, 25th May 2022, and will run over the next two weeks up until 8th June. There are already loads of deals on PlayStation 4 and PS5 games, plus discounts on PS5 accessories like the DualSense Wireless controller for £45 and other special offers.

You can shop the Days of Play Sale directly from the PlayStation Store but it's worth looking around for offers from other retailers as you may find cheaper prices.

So far, there haven't been as many exciting day-one deals as last year's Days of Play event, but that doesn't mean there aren't any. The highlight of the first day has to be Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for £34.99 at Amazon. That's a £35 saving- a fantastic discount on one of the best PS5-exclusive games there is right now.

Aside from the PlayStation Store itself, only Amazon and Game currently have discounts on select PlayStation games and accessories. You can find some of the best deals from Days of Play, including PS5 games like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and PS4 titles like The Last of Us: Part II, down below.

PlayStation Days of Play Games Deals

Amazon

Game

PlayStation Controller Deals

One of the best things about the PlayStation 5 is its DualSense controller, which has amazing haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a new design that feels great in the hands. You don't even need a PS5 to use one, as they work just as well on a PC.

Right now at Amazon there's discounts on four different colours of the PS5 DualSense controller, with prices starting from just £45. You can find more info about the PS5 controller offers in this article.

PlayStation Accessory Deals

There are some good discounts on official PlayStation accessories at Amazon and Game during this Days of Play event , like the DualSense charging station which will make it easy to keep you controllers fully charged.

Amazon

Game

And that's all for now on the PlayStation Days of Play deals! There's sure to be more discounts on PlayStation games and accessories in the weeks to come, so stay tuned as we'll update this page when we see them. If you haven't got a PS5 yet then keep an eye on our PS5 stock tracker page which is updated as soon as new stock arrives. Also be sure to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for updates on PS5 stock, Days of Play deals and anything else we think is cool.