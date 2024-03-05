Princess Peach Showtime! pre-orders: cheapest price, best deals and release date

Princess Peach Showtime pre-orders are still up for grabs ahead of its release date on 22nd March 2024. Our guide will help you find the best Princess Peach Showtime deals and pre-order bonuses in the UK and US.

The new Princess Peach game sees Princess Peach make lots of fun costume changes as she journeys through theatrical-themed levels to save the Sparkle Theatre from a mysterious masked magician. It is the latest Princess Peach game to star Princess Peach as the leading role. The last game that did so was Super Princess Peach on Nintendo DS in 2005.

So whether you're ready to kick back with a gentler but charming new adventure, or if you're buying for a little one who's a mega fan of the Mario movie, you can pre-order Princess Peach Showtime from the links below:

Where to pre-order Princess Peach Showtime in the UK

The current cheapest place to pre-order a standard physical edition of Princess Peach Showtime in the UK is from ShopTo for £39.85. There are currently no discounts on a digital version.

Physical

Digital

Pre-order Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin and notebook - £49.99 at My Nintendo Store

Where to pre-order Princess Peach Showtime in the US

There are currently no discounts on a standard physical or digital version of Princess Peach Showtime, but we will update this section if we spot any!

Physical

Digital

How much will Princess Peach Showtime cost?

Princess Peach Showtime will cost £49.99/$59.99 and will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

What is the Princess Peach Showtime release date?

Princess Peach Showtime will be released on 22nd March 2024.

