Prime Day 2 deal 2023: This 1080p IPS monitor from iiyama with a 165Hz refresh rate is just £100

This G-master monitor from iiyama packs a full HD IPS panel with a blazing fast 165Hz refresh rate, and it's just £99.99 right now. That's £25 off the usual price, making this a remarkable deal for a monitor at this level.

The display also has Digital Foundry approval as one of the best 1080p displays on offer right now.

Because it's an IPS display, you'll be getting great clarity and better viewing angles than you'd usually find with a TN monitor at this price. This means you won't have to stare dead-on while sitting across the display. And with a 1080p resolution at 24 inches, you'll get the ideal balance of quality and speed whether you're playing on PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S.

Speaking of speed, this is the key feature of this monitor. With the 165Hz refresh rate, you won't be missing much of the action, especially if you're into online multiplayer games where each frame matters, such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, DOTA 2, CS:GO and more. The monitor supports AMD Freesync Premium, so there'll be minimal tearing when you're seeing fast images from those games.

The monitor comes with speakers but also a headphone socket, so you can game without disturbing those around you. And given iiyama is known for making high quality products, you can be assured thanks to the three years of warranty the company provides should anything go wrong.

