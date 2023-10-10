Prime Day 2 deal 2023: The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is just £40 today

Amazon's Prime Day sales event has a wide range of great gaming tech and accessories reduced, especially items from the high-end of the market.

Logitech make some of the best tech in the business, and their G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset was already an ideal purchase. It's now nearly half price at just £39.90 from Amazon today. And if you're one our American readers, Amazon US has it available for just $44.99. This is a huge saving for one of the company's best gaming headsets.

The G435 headset comes in a stylish black design, with high quality materials and neon green wires connected to the earcups. But you won't be seeing any leads here, as this is a wireless headset that involves simply plugging in a USB receiver in your PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch console, or PC. However, there's also Bluetooth support here should you want to game on the go.

There's Dolby Atmos support, so your games, movies and TV shows will sound great. And despite being a wireless headset, you'll feel at ease knowing the battery life is rated for up to 18 hours. And although it might seem like a stretch to be using them for hours on end, they only weigh 165g, so the construction is solid but lightweight.

You might be wondering where the mic is, but it resides on the edge of the earcup, and those dual beamforming mics ensure you can play with your friends without having to tuck extra wires away.

