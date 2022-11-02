If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poll: Have you unsubscribed from PlayStation Plus?

Have your say.
The latest PlayStation Plus subscription figures have fallen again, Sony has confirmed.

There are two million fewer subscribers than this time last year, despite Sony's big relaunch of the service back in June.

On the other side, Microsoft missed its own targets for Game Pass subscriber growth, but still grew a healthy 28 percent year-on-year.

So why has PlayStation Plus failed to emulate Game Pass' success?

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

Sony said "a greater decline in user engagement among PlayStation 4 users than expected", but PlayStation 5 engagement remains signficantly higher.

But the fact remains PlayStation Plus subscriber numbers have fallen for three quarters in a row - which suggests more factors are in play.

So, we're asking you: have you unsubscribed from PlayStation Plus? If so, why?

