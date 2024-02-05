Phil Spencer says Xbox will share "vision for the future" in event next week

Following a day of reports pointing to a potentially seismic shift in Microsoft's approach to its first-party games, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed the company will be sharing its "vision for the future of Xbox" in a "business event" next week.

All this began earlier this year, when reports surfaced that Microsoft could be preparing to release Tango Gameworks' acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush on PlayStation and Switch - a rumour that was rapidly followed by claims Rare's multiplayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves is also readying for release on competing consoles. However, reports began snowballing this weekend, with Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and even Gears of War all emerging as candidates for a potential PlayStation release.

As the rumours of Xbox first-party titles going multiplatform have steadily escalated, Microsoft has remained silent, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has now - following a dramatic day of reports from numerous reliable sources - taken to social media to announce that Xbox will be outlining its future plans in an official "business update event" coming next week.

While Spencer didn't reference the rumours of a potential Xbox multiplatform strategy directly, he told fans, amid calls for an official response, "We're listening and we hear you".

"We've been planning a business update event for next week," Spencer continued, "where we look forward to sharing more details with you about the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."