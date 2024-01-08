If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft to release "acclaimed first-party" game on another platform, report suggests

It's Chai time.

Chai from Hi-Fi Rush with his cat 808 sitting on his shoulder
Image credit: Bethesda Softworks
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
17 comments

A report which stated that Microsoft was set to launch an "acclaimed" first-party title on a rival console platform has sparked further suggestion that a Nintendo Switch release for rhythm brawler Hi-Fi Rush is in the works.

Hi-Fi Rush shadow-dropped almost exactly one year ago, after it was announced at an Microsoft Developer Direct showcase. Since its release, it has remained a Microsoft exclusive available on Xbox, PC and Game Pass.

However, rumours of Hi-Fi Rush coming to Switch have begun circulating from a couple of sources.

Hi-Fi Rush Official Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer.Watch on YouTube

On 5th January, insider Nate the Hate said on his podcast of 2024 predictions for Xbox: "What I will share with you is that in the calendar year of 2024, Microsoft will bring one of their more acclaimed first party releases to a competitor system."

Nate the Hate went on to say the title he was referring to was "met with high critical acclaim" and was part of game of the year conversations during its release year. He also stated this title is "at least one game I know of", adding there may be others Microsoft plans to release on competitor platforms.

ResetEra users discussed Nate the Hate's comments in a thread, and one user suggested the title he was referring to is Hi-Fi Rush being released on Switch. User lolilolailo, a leaker who has previously provided correct information on the Xbox launches of various Persona games, plus Taiko no Tatsujin, responded and seemed to confirm this is what Microsoft has planned.

Hi-Fi Rush was received well here at Eurogamer. It made our list of the best games of 2023, and also got honourable mentions from Ed and Matt.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Hi-Fi Rush

Xbox Series X/S

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Nintendo Switch PC Platformer Rhythm Tango Gameworks Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments