Ori and the Blind Forest studio delays upcoming action-RPG

The next game from Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios has been delayed slightly.

No Rest for the Wicked, an isometric action-RPG with darker visuals, is a departure from the Ori games. It was revealed in December at The Game Awards, and the developer gave an early access release window on Steam of the first three months of 2024.

However, the game's early access launch has now been delayed to Q1 of the financial year 2025 (or Q2 of the calendar year 2024), as revealed in Take-Two's earning report for Q3 2024.

A reason hasn't been given for the delay, so we're expecting to hear about the game next on 1st March during publisher Private Division's Wicked Inside showcase, dedicated solely to No Rest for the Wicked. The game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime after its early access launch on Steam.

No Rest for the Wicked is part of Take-Two's impressive-sounding line-up for 2024 and 2025, including GTA 6, Ken Levine's Judas, a new action-adventure IP in collaboration between Private Division and Pokémon developer Game Freak codenamed Project Bloom, cosy Hobbit life sim Tales of the Shire, and TopSpin 2K25.

Take-Two also announced in its earnings report it is looking to take "even more robust" measures in its cost reduction program to cut expenses, though said it has "no current plans" to lay off staff.