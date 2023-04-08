If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Numskull's next Silent Hill collectible is a 10" statue of Silent Hill 3's Heather

"They looked like monsters to you?"

Silent Hill 3 Heather statue
Numskull Designs
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Numskull's next Silent Hill statue is here, and it turns out the silhouette at the end of the Bubble Head nurse statue reveal did indeed tease the arrival of Silent Hill 3's protagonist, Heather.

You can't throw a stone on the internet without hitting a Silent Hill figurine, but it's a rare thing indeed to find one that isn't a nurse or a Pyramid Head. Enter Numskull's second Silent Hill collectible, Heather Morris*.

🔦 ARE YOU STILL FOLLOWING ME? - THE HEATHER MASON STATUE HAS FINALLY ARRIVED!

Standing at ten inches tall, the statue references several elements from Silent Hill 3, including Heather’s outfit, her flashlight and gun, as well as Silent Hill’s Lakeside Amusement Park and its mascot, Robbie the Rabbit. Like the Bubble Head Nurse, the statue has been officially sanctioned by publisher Konami.

"Heather Mason, a teenage girl who becomes entangled in the twisted machinations of the town’s cult, which seeks to revive a malevolent deity," explains the blurb. "As she navigates through Silent Hill’s eerie environments, Heather goes on a journey of self-discovery, confronting various twisted monsters and solving puzzles in order to uncover the dark secrets of the town and her own past."

Heather will set you back £99.99 (€119.99/$129.99) and is expected to ship in September 2023. For more, head on over to the official site.

Numskull has kindly shared an exclusive close-up pic of her face, too, which you can see below:

Silent Hill 3 Heather statue
Credit: Numskull

Numskull's new range of Silent Hill collectibles launched this time last year, kicking off with the Bubble Head Nurse.

Styled on the variant found in Silent Hill 2 rather than Homecoming or the movies, the 9-inch tall "super-exclusive" statue is officially sanctioned by Konami and comes "with all the finishing touches that fans would expect to see".

*Heather Morris is officially the spoiler-free name of the character in the game, as listed in the official guidebook and marketing materials.

About the Author
