No Rest for the Wicked's first hotfix is here, and a second patch is "on the way"

No Rest for the Wicked's first early access hotfix has been rolled out, and a second patch is "already in progress".

As Victoria summarised for us yesterday, the Diablo-like game from Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios released to mixed reviews on Steam, but already the team is on the case in a bid to address "balance, durability, stamina, loot, stability, and immediate Quality of Life".

In a lengthy update on the game's social media accounts, the team said: "Thank you again to all of you for making our Early Access launch so amazing. Today's hotfix is the first of many upcoming patches and updates to improve No Rest for the Wicked on the road to our 1.0 release.

"We hear you! While we are hard at work on performance improvements and controller remapping – which are coming soon – please be sure to check the resolution settings for the game to be able to get the best experience in the meantime."

THANK YOU again to all of you for making our Early Access launch so amazing. Today's hotfix is the first of many upcoming patches and updates to improve No Rest for the Wicked on the road to our 1.0 release.



The statement adds that balance changes include reducing the durability damage taken, repair costs, stamina costs, fall damage curve, and the cost of Horseshoe Crab and food that includes Horseshoe Crab. It also boosts the drop rate of repair powders, balances the Cerim Crucible boss, and changes corpse-smeared blade starting from a Tier 2 to Tier 1 weapon.

You can also expect to find more weapons in Fillmore's Pre-sacrament Loot Table, and a reduction in the drop rate of fallen embers. The crash that used to occur when quitting out to the main menu has been resolved, too, along with other bug fixes and improved inventory navigation.

In a subsequent update, Moon Studios' CEO and creative director, Thomas Mahler, said that despite the issues, they were "loving early access so far" and thanked players for their support so far.

For more on the game, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's No Rest for the Wicked feature, where John Linneman wrote: "The game in its current state feels sublime and is extremely promising, but do bear in mind that it is in early access so don't expect a full, completely polished game".