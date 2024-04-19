No Rest for the Wicked had a rocky launch, but fixes are coming

No Rest For the Wicked launched in early access yesterday, but has unfortunately hit a few bumps on its debut.

The Diablo-like game from Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios currently holds a mixed review average on Steam, with the top comment stating that while there are definitely the bones of a good release here, its developer "still needs to cook".

"I want to like this, but the performance is just not in a good enough place for me to recommend it right now," one player wrote, while another adds: "Wait till further development/release if you have any self control."

A statement subsequently shared by Moon Studios thanks those who have already played No Rest for the Wicked, and pledges improvements for the game.

The studio said it is "constantly reviewing and optimising performance" and will continue to do so. It plans on implementing GPU settings in the game's next patch. In the meantime, its suggested players reduce their resolution scale or rendering resolution.

There are some issues that can be resolved right now, however. Moon Studios said players who encountered issues with controllers not working properly should check to make sure Steam Input was enabled, particularly with Playstation controllers, which require Steam Input enabled.

Meanwhile, any players who lose progression should exit to the main menu, go to their realm in the realms menu and use 'Backups' to go back to an earlier save.

If you're getting stuck or falling through the world, you are advised to go back to you realm and use the 'Continue from last Whisper' option to spawn back at the last whisper activated.

"Thank you and keep sharing your feedback," Moon Studios concluded. (I was going to share a link to the feedback form here, but it seems to be broken at the moment).

Image credit: Moon Studios

For more on the game, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's No Rest for the Wicked feature, where John Linneman wrote: "The game in its current state feels sublime and is extremely promising, but do bear in mind that it is in early access so don't expect a full, completely polished game."