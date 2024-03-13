Ori developer confirms solo offline mode in No Rest for the Wicked

Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios has confirmed that its promising-looking Diablo-y Soulslike game No Rest for the Wicked will feature offline play for its solo mode.

Moon Studios co-founder Gennadiy Korol confirmed the mode via a post on social media platform X, noting that it had been a "common question" - presumably after the lack of ability to play solo offline in other games recently.

No Rest for the Wicked "will not require online connection to play in Single Player and will feature a rich Offline Mode," Korol wrote. "Even though Wicked was built from the ground up with multiplayer in mind, we did not want offline-play to feel like a second thought and we want people to be able to play on the go when connection quality is not always ideal."

No Rest For The Wicked Gameplay Preview - THE FIRST 90 MINUTES! Eurogamer's Ian Higton plays the first 90 minutes of No Rest for the Wicked.

The game's initial launch for PC on 18th April "will focus on the single player experience" Korol added, with more details of multiplayer to follow.

No Rest for the Wicked is planned to feature co-op play with up to three friends, untethered so you can wander off around the game's world and do your own thing.

"The Soulsborne influences are strong with this one, but that brings with it compelling level design which makes you feel like you're on an adventure of discovery," our Ian wrote when he played No Rest for the Wicked's opening section last week.

The inability to play games offline feels like a frequent bugbear these days, in a world of live services and constant updates. Last year, Redfall developer Arkane told Eurogamer it was working to U-turn on the vampire shooter's single-player always-online restriction. 12 months on, there's still no sign.

More recently, Suicide Squad director Axel Rydby told Eurogamer an offline story mode was in the works.