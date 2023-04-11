If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo lawyers want Discord to divulge details of Zelda art book leaker

Tears of the Kingdom.

News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Nintendo is seeking to subpoena Discord to obtain details of the individual who leaked 200 pages of details regarding the upcoming Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom via an unpublished art book.

Lawyers for Nintendo of America filed the subpoena on 4th April, Torrentfreak reported. In it, Nintendo seeks to order Discord to disclose the "identity, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s) and email address(es) of the user" in question.

Nintendo already knows their Discord alias. Now it wants to know who they really are.

Eurogamer analyses the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer frame-by-frame.

Back in February, Eurogamer reported that the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book had been scanned in its entirety and made available to view online.

The scanned pages revealed new characters, enemies and locations, although did not leak any major plot spoilers.

After word of these leaks hit major websites, Nintendo issued takedown notices to Discord to remove the images and scrub the servers in which they had been hosted.

Now, Nintendo wants to go further to punish those responsible.

It remains unclear how someone gained early access to the artbook in this case, though it would not be the first time something like this has happened.

In 2021, two Pokémon fans leaked details of the then-unreleased Pokémon Sword and Shield via images taken from a strategy guide book. The Pokémon Company's lawyers pounced, and ultimately settled with the pair for an eye-watering $300k to cover damages, attorney's fees and other costs.

The next step here will likely be for Discord to comply with Nintendo's subpoena, handing the company details of those responsible - opening them up to similar legal action.

About the Author
Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
