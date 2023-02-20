Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom art book leaks

An art book containing more than 200 pages of character and location designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been leaked online.

The entire book has been scanned and is now available to view online, after initially being posted on reddit. We won't post the artwork here.

While there are no massive spoilers to be wary of, Zelda fans looking to experience Tears of the Kingdom completely blind should keep an eye out where they click from here on out.

The book details a number of new characters, enemies, enemy types and some attractive new locations.

However, there's nothing in the book which reveals more on the biggest topics Zelda fans are currently discussing, following the release of Nintendo's most recent Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer.

These topics include discussions on whether the game might feature multiple incarnations of Link, if time travel is somehow included, and whether Zelda might finally be a playable character.

The art book also notably avoids any designs featuring Ganon or whatever other big evil has raised Hyrule castle into the air. Perhaps Nintendo suspected the art book might find its way online prior to the game's launch? Or perhaps it is simply meant for consumption while playing - so deliberately avoids any endgame details.

It's currently unclear how this art book managed to leak, so far in advance of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's official launch date. It's going to be a long few months until the game finally arrives for Nintendo Switch on 12th May.