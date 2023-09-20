If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix releases first trailer for Onimusha anime adaptation

Premieres in November.

Onimusha anime main character Musashi Miyamoto
Image credit: Netflix
The first trailer for Netflix's anime adaptation of Onimusha has been released ahead of the series' premiere on 2nd November.

The adaptation was revealed a year ago byCapcom, along with a few stills from the show. Its protagonist is Musashi Miyamoto, whose likeness is modelled after prolific Japanese actor Mifune Toshiro (best known for his roles in Akira Kurosawa's films including Seven Samurai). The series is directed by Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer, 13 Assassins).

The new trailer shows snippets of action sequences and reveals hints of the plot. Netflix describes the first episode as "the beginning of an intense series full of realistic action in which Musashi's blade slices through evil as he traverses a land plagued by poverty".

It looks like Musashi has been tasked with defeating Genma and sealing their souls in the Oni Gauntlet whilst looking after a young girl whose hometown and parents were killed by a samurai.

The Netflix Anime Twitter account also revealed the voice actors behind the main characters. Musashi is voiced by Akio Otsuka, who voiced Nobunaga Oda in the Onimusha games previously.

If you recognise the main theme song in the trailer, that's because it's The Loneliest by Måneskin, the winners of Eurovision in 2021.

Things have been quiet for the Onimusha series, with the most recent release being the HD remaster of Onimusha: Warlords in 2019.

