NCSoft shows new trailers for Project M and LLL

Windows to the Seoul.

A person wearing a full body suit of futuristic armour
Image credit: NCSoft
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

NCSoft unveiled new trailers for its upcoming games Project M and LLL at G-Star 2023 which show off new features.

Project M is a narrative thriller which we first saw in June 2022 with a trailer filled with quicktime events reminiscent of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The game looks packed with drama, family, violence, and the supernatural. LLL was announced a few months later in November 2022 and is a sci-fi MMO set in an alternate history which caused modern-day Seoul, the Byzantine Empire and the 23rd century to become entangled with one another.

The trailer for Project M gives us a look at a new environment, a brightly lit but dilapidated theme park. There's also some stealth and action sections which aren't driven by quicktime events, so there'll be some variety in the game's combat.

The new trailer for Project M from G-Star 2023.

There's also a brief look at a new environment in the LLL trailer - forest with skeletons strung up from tree branches. New bits of information we can glean from the trailer includes combat from vehicles such as trucks and helicopters. Later, we're shown a player jumping from a helicopter and jetpacking down to the ground. Combat abilities include an energy shield and brief spurts of invisibility.

The new trailer for LLL from G-Star 2023.

NCSoft is targeting a 2024 release for LLL on PC and console, and is yet to announce a release window for Project M. The company also has a real-time strategy game, Project G, in development.

G-Star 2023 was also where we got our first look at Dark and Darker Mobile gameplay earlier this month, which is also slated for release next year.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

