NCSoft shows new trailers for Project M and LLL
Windows to the Seoul.
NCSoft unveiled new trailers for its upcoming games Project M and LLL at G-Star 2023 which show off new features.
Project M is a narrative thriller which we first saw in June 2022 with a trailer filled with quicktime events reminiscent of Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The game looks packed with drama, family, violence, and the supernatural. LLL was announced a few months later in November 2022 and is a sci-fi MMO set in an alternate history which caused modern-day Seoul, the Byzantine Empire and the 23rd century to become entangled with one another.
The trailer for Project M gives us a look at a new environment, a brightly lit but dilapidated theme park. There's also some stealth and action sections which aren't driven by quicktime events, so there'll be some variety in the game's combat.
There's also a brief look at a new environment in the LLL trailer - forest with skeletons strung up from tree branches. New bits of information we can glean from the trailer includes combat from vehicles such as trucks and helicopters. Later, we're shown a player jumping from a helicopter and jetpacking down to the ground. Combat abilities include an energy shield and brief spurts of invisibility.
NCSoft is targeting a 2024 release for LLL on PC and console, and is yet to announce a release window for Project M. The company also has a real-time strategy game, Project G, in development.
G-Star 2023 was also where we got our first look at Dark and Darker Mobile gameplay earlier this month, which is also slated for release next year.