Microsoft limits Xbox Game Pass subscription extensions in certain countries

Microsoft is limiting Xbox Game Pass subscription extensions in certain countries to deter players from stacking their membership at a cheaper rate.

Using digital codes or gift cards, Game Pass subscriptions can be extended to a maximum of 36 months to ensure players are covered without needing to pay each month.

However, a select number of countries are now excluded from this due to the lower cost of the subscription based on exchange rates.

Those countries are: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Here the limit is instead 13 months. This is for Game Pass Core, Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass, and does not impact Game Pass Ultimate.

EA Play can also be extended to a maximum of 36 months except in Argentina and Turkey where the limit is 13 months.

According to Xbox-Now, a price comparison for Game Pass shows it costs significantly less in these countries.

For instance, where Game Pass Core costs $9.99 per month, this equates to $8.78 in the UK. In Turkey, though, that's just $4.92, while in Argentina it's $4.97.

This change, therefore, is likely to stop players outside of these countries from extending Game Pass by purchasing subscriptions at these lower rates.

