Metro 2033 author Dmitry Glukhovsky added to Russia's federal wanted list

Metro 2033 author Dmitry Glukhovsky has been added to Russia's federal wanted list following comments about the war in Ukraine.

Glukhovsky wrote on Telegram that he had been accused of discrediting the Russian Army, stemming from an Instagram post in March where he protested the Ukraine war, according to Radio Free Europe.

"I am ready to reiterate again what I said before: 'Stop the War!'" he said.

A Russian law imposed in March criminalised any criticism or independent reporting on the Ukraine war, including calling it a "war" or "invasion" instead of a "special military operation". Signed by President Vladimir Putin, the law also includes distributing "deliberately false information" of Russian military operations.

As a result, Glukhovsky could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Currently he resides outside of Russia.

Russia has already targeted journalists and opposition figures, but Glukhovsky is the first "major cultural figure" on the wanted list, according to Reuters.

Glukhovsky is best known for writing the Metro 2033 novels, centred on a group of survivors living in Moscow's subway following global nuclear war.

The novels were adapted into the video game Metro 2033 by Ukrainian studio 4A Games (predominantly located in Malta, though with a studio in Kyiv), followed by the sequels Metro: Last Light and Metro Exodus.