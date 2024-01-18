Make use of these limited-time vouchers on spacious Crucial P3 Plus SSDs at Amazon

Memory prices are going up, and while SSD manufacturers are slowing down production and raising prices, that isn't stopping Amazon from handing out some vouchers on some popular PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The Crucial P3 Plus SSDs are some of the most popular SSDs for PC gaming because they offer large amounts of storage with good speeds for a reasonable price. While those 40 plus per cent discounts might not happen again for a while, you can still snag £20 off the 4TB version and £10 off the 2TB version thanks to vouchers at Amazon:

The P3 Plus SSDs use PCIe Gen4 tech rather than Gen3 that the standard P3 used, which results in up to 4800MB/s sequential reads and 5000MB/s writes, and you get random read/write speeds of 650K/800K IOPS respectively.

Those aren't the eye-watering figures that you see the best SSDs for PC gaming reach now, but the P3 Plus will still deliver fast file transfer times and improve game load times compared to an older Gen3 drive, SATA SSD or hard drive.

The best thing about these two SSDs is the amount of space you'll get on your PC to store more games, files and apps without needing to uninstall things or add more physical storage to your setup. Prices may be rising, but getting 2TB for under £100 is still a good deal right now.

