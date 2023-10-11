Make a small saving on the now-discounted PSVR2 headset in the second Prime Day sale

We’re now into the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day’s second round for 2023, and we’re still collating as many deals as we can find.

However, for this listing in particular, it’s a deal that everyone can enjoy, offering a slight discount on the PlayStation VR2 headset for PS5 consoles, available right now for £513, a £17 saving on its original price.

A couple of other sellers have it for slightly cheaper at Amazon, but you’ll be looking at providers who have less than 90-percent positive reviews over the last 12 months, so Amazon might be your best bet to be sure with your purchase here.

In terms of the headset itself, this is PlayStation’s own virtual reality headset for use with PlayStation 5 consoles, and grants access to a slew of PSVR2 titles on the console, as well as any other features and modes in other games.

As for its feature set, it’s expanded beyond the original PSVR, with functions such as eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D audio, and more. Not only that, but it’s able to output images at 4K resolution and features HDR, with frame rates up to 120fps, and a built-in microphone.

In terms of its software selection, from launch and over time since then the PSVR2 has received several notable titles such as Horizon: Call of the Mountain the popular Beat Saber, ported across from the original PSVR.

Going forward, PlayStation is continuing support of the headset, just recently announcing several new titles coming to the platform soon, including Tin Hearts, Among Us VR, and the upcoming VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 Remake – available in a free update.

Whilst PSVR2 may not have lit the world on fire, this is one of the cheapest options to get it right now – there’s a bundle with Horizon: Call of the Mountain too, but you’re better off buying the headset standalone and then picking up the game later, likely for less.

With another day left to go in Prime Day, there’s still many deals to pick up and we’re covering them all across various hubs and individual deals posts like this one. Check out our main gaming deals hub here, or if you’re on the hunt for more PS5 deals, be sure to stop by our PS5 deals page.