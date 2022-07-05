If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looks like What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

Room for improvement.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

A new listing suggests PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of What Remains of Edith Finch could be heading our way soon.

Spotted by TwistedVoxel, the ever-leaky Taiwanese Game Rating website now has both a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release of the game listed in its catalogue.

Watch on YouTube
Johnny risks life and limb (well, burned fingertips) to make an apple pie from What Remains of Edith Finch.

While there have been no official announcements made as yet, publisher Annapurna Interactive does have its 2022 showcase scheduled for later this month.

The company has promised us all "reveals, announcements, and much more" when its show streams on the 28th (which will be at 8pm UK /12pm PT / 3pm ET), so perhaps we will get confirmation of a new-gen Edith Finch there.

What Remains of Edith Finch has a new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S lising (via TwistedVoxel).

Eurogamer gave What Remains of Edith Finch a 'Recommended' badge on its release, calling it a "elegiac, memorable and affecting tale of the misfortunes suffered by the members of a deeply eccentric family".

"This is studied, careful world-building and storytelling, and the spell it succeeds in casting is quite unlike that of any game that has come before."

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch