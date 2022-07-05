Looks like What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

A new listing suggests PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of What Remains of Edith Finch could be heading our way soon.

Spotted by TwistedVoxel, the ever-leaky Taiwanese Game Rating website now has both a native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release of the game listed in its catalogue.

Watch on YouTube Johnny risks life and limb (well, burned fingertips) to make an apple pie from What Remains of Edith Finch.

While there have been no official announcements made as yet, publisher Annapurna Interactive does have its 2022 showcase scheduled for later this month.

The company has promised us all "reveals, announcements, and much more" when its show streams on the 28th (which will be at 8pm UK /12pm PT / 3pm ET), so perhaps we will get confirmation of a new-gen Edith Finch there.

Eurogamer gave What Remains of Edith Finch a 'Recommended' badge on its release, calling it a "elegiac, memorable and affecting tale of the misfortunes suffered by the members of a deeply eccentric family".

"This is studied, careful world-building and storytelling, and the spell it succeeds in casting is quite unlike that of any game that has come before."