LG's titanic 65-inch C2 OLED has hit a historic low price in this Prime Day deal

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED has hit a new historic low price as part of Amazon's Prime Day, which has entered its second and final day this morning. This model is now available for £1398, some £150 less than it was earlier this month and nearly half its original UK RRP of £2700.

The LG C2 OLED is our top TV recommendation for HDR gaming on PS5, Series X and PC, thanks to its low input lag, full VRR support, excellent motion handling and four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz gaming. It's also a brilliant choice for TV programmes and films, thanks to the improved brightness in this year's OLED Evo panel, in addition to the usual OLED attributes of perfect blacks, infinite contrast, gorgeous colours and wide viewing angles.

Pretty much every member of the Digital Foundry team uses an LG OLED at home - with some even using the (also-discounted) 48-inch models as PC monitors! - and I don't think there's a stronger endorsement than that, given how much time we collectively spend playing games for work. A friend of mine has the 65-inch C1, and it's just a stunning display for any kind of content - so this improved C2 version will be even better.

The only real worries I hear from prospective OLED owners are about brightness and burn-in. Brightness has been improved with the OLED Evo panel LG introduced in the C2 this year, but the best QLED TVs can still get brighter and are therefore a better bet for use in very bright environments. The potential for burn-in is a more serious issue, but only affects those that keep their OLED tuned to a specific TV channel or application for hours every day. In more normal use, when you're playing games, watching video and keeping its anti burn-in features active, you're extremely unlikely to have any problems even after years of use. I've been using an LG OLED since 2019 and have no burn-in whatsoever - and newer models like this 2022 edition have significantly better counter-measures!

This is an awesome deal that's not likely to be beaten before Prime Day in November, so do consider it if you're looking for the ultimate TV upgrade - you won't regret it!