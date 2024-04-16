Keanu Reeves in Sonic the Hedgehog was foreshadowed all along

Last night it was revealed that Keanu Reeves will be the voice of Shadow in the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film.

The news quickly spread across social media, with users sharing memes of Shadow, Cyberpunk 2077 and more in celebration.

Thing is, the first Sonic film foreshadowed (get it) Keanu Reeves' involvement way back in the first film. Sort of.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Sonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 GamesWatch on YouTube

There's a scene in the first film where Sonic spots Reeves in the iconic 1994 thriller Speed (because of course), to which Sonic exclaims: "Keanu! You are a national treasure."

Well, now he's a national treasure in a Sonic film - though I particularly enjoy this X user suggesting some sort of Sonic and Shadow voice actor inception.

I hope we get a post credit scene of Sonic and Shadow chilling watching TV and Sonic is freaked out by how Shadow sounds exactly like Keanu on TV, Shadow doesn’t get it, so they switch channels to Park and Recreation, to which Shadow is shook by how Sonic sounds like Ben Schwartz https://t.co/4Z7B9NYpKA — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elsewhere, fans have been sharing plenty of memes following the news of Reeves being cast as Shadow.

chat is this real???? #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/H4mfg7gKRC — Twitch (@Twitch) April 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Instead of cgi Shadow it should just be keanu with a red streak in his hair but everyone just accepts he's a hedgehog https://t.co/ARUWuy1UmQ — Jewelknightjess - Fallout Giveaway Open! (@JewelKnightJess) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With the third Sonic film seemingly following the events of Sonic Adventure 2, fans have been sharing their favourite quotes from the game - how great would this sound in Reeves' voice?

I WILL NEVER MENTALLY RECOVER IF I HEAR KEANU UTTER THIS DIALOGUE, I SWEAR https://t.co/JLlbccHpKX pic.twitter.com/5TxpKYMkLH — UltimAdo (@UltimaShadowX) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Here's a cool reference to perhaps Reeves' most iconic role as Neo in The Matrix. Chaos Control indeed.

Chaos Control or something idk https://t.co/9KsPqXQRmd pic.twitter.com/vs3gwFFH5v — shiro @ Dokomi (@ShirotaniArt) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then again, it's John Wick drawing the most comparison with plenty of fan art swiftly being created.

Keanu Reeves as Shadow is literally perfect casting #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/33LRAazFde — 🎸🔥Ker | bIm✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 |🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🔥🎸 (@Ashesfordayz) April 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Keanu Reeves as Shadow??? Yes??#JohnWick #SonicMovie3 #ShadowTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/Po5FiHdegj — Yuka!Slz - COMMISSIONS FULL (For now) (@YukaSlz) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

poorly made edit buuut this was my first thought when I heard that keanu is voicing shadow 😭 #sonicmovie3 pic.twitter.com/u6kBBxnepS — johnzuu (@johnzu_) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Also, they both...ride motorcycles...

Keanu Reeves was born to play Shadow pic.twitter.com/rddR90cjdJ — SLO (@SLOplays) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And of course, Reeves joins Idris Elba in the cast, meaning the two stars of Cyberpunk 2077 are now together in a Sonic film. What a world we live in.

Knuckles & Shadow pic.twitter.com/FzfpJsl1yW — IGN (@IGN) April 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on 20th December, with Jim Carrey returning as Dr. Robotnik / Eggman.

2024 is also the Year of Shadow the Hedgehog, didn't you know?