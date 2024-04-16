Keanu Reeves in Sonic the Hedgehog was foreshadowed all along
Chaos Control!
Last night it was revealed that Keanu Reeves will be the voice of Shadow in the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film.
The news quickly spread across social media, with users sharing memes of Shadow, Cyberpunk 2077 and more in celebration.
Thing is, the first Sonic film foreshadowed (get it) Keanu Reeves' involvement way back in the first film. Sort of.
There's a scene in the first film where Sonic spots Reeves in the iconic 1994 thriller Speed (because of course), to which Sonic exclaims: "Keanu! You are a national treasure."
Well, now he's a national treasure in a Sonic film - though I particularly enjoy this X user suggesting some sort of Sonic and Shadow voice actor inception.
Elsewhere, fans have been sharing plenty of memes following the news of Reeves being cast as Shadow.
With the third Sonic film seemingly following the events of Sonic Adventure 2, fans have been sharing their favourite quotes from the game - how great would this sound in Reeves' voice?
Here's a cool reference to perhaps Reeves' most iconic role as Neo in The Matrix. Chaos Control indeed.
Then again, it's John Wick drawing the most comparison with plenty of fan art swiftly being created.
Also, they both...ride motorcycles...
And of course, Reeves joins Idris Elba in the cast, meaning the two stars of Cyberpunk 2077 are now together in a Sonic film. What a world we live in.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on 20th December, with Jim Carrey returning as Dr. Robotnik / Eggman.
2024 is also the Year of Shadow the Hedgehog, didn't you know?