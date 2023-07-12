Japan-set Assassin's Creed Codename Red looks like it will launch next year

Assassin's Creed Codename Red, the upcoming Japan-set entry in Ubisoft's historical stabathon series, appears scheduled to launch in 2024.

A LinkedIn post by a Ubisoft marketing employee described the game - which does not yet have an official release date - as "the biggest blockbuster for 2024".

That's according to reliable Assassin's Creed fan resource Access The Animus, which spotted the post. Tellingly, said post has subsequently been edited to remove "for 2024" - and now simply describes the game as "the biggest blockbuster".

Codename Red is one of a number of Assassin's Creed games in development within Ubisoft at present - but potentially the most interesting of the lot.

Firstly, it will be the next blockbuster-sized game for the series following years of expansions, spin-offs, and this year's smaller Assassin's Creed Mirage. The last game of this size to launch was Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back in 2020.

Second, it is the next project from Assassin's Creed Odyssey studio Ubisoft Quebec, which also led development on the enjoyable London-set Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Lastly, this entry is expected to kick off a new era for the Assassin's Creed franchise, where its modern day narrative is split out from individual games and told via an over-arching hub platform named Assassin's Creed Infinity, meant to tie together the brand's many games of all shapes and sizes.

Oh, and also, you get to run around feudal Japan as an Assassin. I'm looking forward to that.

Again, Codename Red still lacks a formal release date, but a previous report also pegged Red for 2024, with the series' multiplayer said to return in 2025, and the creepy-looking Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe pencilled in for 2026.