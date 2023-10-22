If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Red artwork gives us our first peek at our new lead assassin

Assassin's Tease.

Assassin's Creed Codenamed Red
Image credit: Ubisoft
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

A writer at Ubisoft has posted what seems to be an unknown Assassin's Creed character on their LinkedIn profile.

Pierre Boudreau – an "award-winning writer for Assassin's Creed" – has posted the mysterious character as the header image for their professional profile, with many speculating that this may be the lead character for the mysterious Assassin's Creed: Codenamed Red.

Ubisoft details the future of Assassin's Creed.

Why? Well, the image shared to the Leaks and Gaming Rumours subreddit boasts a bright red background and a Japanese temple, which ties in with the little we already know about Ubisoft's next blockbuster-sized Assassin-y instalment.

Assassin's Creed Codenamed Red
Image credit: Ubisoft

Plus the character in the profile image – who has long hair and certainly looks more female than male, which, if they turn out to be the only protagonist, potentially breaks a long tradition for the Assassin's Creed series – is touting a samurai sword… oh, and that very familiar Assassin-y peak to their hood.

It also has fans speculating if this tease hints that more information is on the way, perhaps at The Game Awards at the end of the year.

Ubisoft Senior Writer's LinkedIn profile has Assassin's Creed: Codename Red art
byu/Cygus_Lorman inGamingLeaksAndRumours

Codename Red still lacks a formal release date, but a previous report pegged Red for 2024, with the series' multiplayer said to return in 2025, and the creepy-looking Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe pencilled in for 2026.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments