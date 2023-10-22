Assassin's Creed Red artwork gives us our first peek at our new lead assassin

A writer at Ubisoft has posted what seems to be an unknown Assassin's Creed character on their LinkedIn profile.

Pierre Boudreau – an "award-winning writer for Assassin's Creed" – has posted the mysterious character as the header image for their professional profile, with many speculating that this may be the lead character for the mysterious Assassin's Creed: Codenamed Red.

Why? Well, the image shared to the Leaks and Gaming Rumours subreddit boasts a bright red background and a Japanese temple, which ties in with the little we already know about Ubisoft's next blockbuster-sized Assassin-y instalment.

Plus the character in the profile image – who has long hair and certainly looks more female than male, which, if they turn out to be the only protagonist, potentially breaks a long tradition for the Assassin's Creed series – is touting a samurai sword… oh, and that very familiar Assassin-y peak to their hood.

It also has fans speculating if this tease hints that more information is on the way, perhaps at The Game Awards at the end of the year.

Codename Red still lacks a formal release date, but a previous report pegged Red for 2024, with the series' multiplayer said to return in 2025, and the creepy-looking Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe pencilled in for 2026.