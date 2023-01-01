January sales 2023: best gaming deals and tech offers

The January sales have started and this useful guide will help you can find the best gaming deals.

With Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve done and dusted for another year, New Year's Day brings us a new slew of deals. So while you work your way through that tin of chocolates and leftovers, why not hop online and peruse the wide range of discounts and offers in the January sales event.

Whether you're looking to buy a game to go with your new console, or perhaps you have a gift card to spend on some new gaming accessories or hardware, you can find out which retailers will be the best places to shop right here, and we have links to all of the retailers we've mentioned to help you get to the deals quicker.

When do January sales Gaming Deals 2023 start?

The January sales deals will start appearing on the 1st January 2023, so you can expect to see a full range of deals by New Year's Day afternoon. The deals will likely run over the next few weeks until the end of the month.

Who will have the best January sales gaming deals in 2023?

There will be lots of different retailers with excellent deals over New Year's Day. Some will have a wider range of products on sale, while other retailers will have more discounts on specific products so it's best to look around and compare.

In the UK, places like Amazon, Currys, and Very are good places to look for discounts on all kinds of tech and gaming products. Whether it be games consoles, PC accessories, or household appliances like washing machines and vacuum cleaners these giant retailers should have your bases covered. If you're looking for more specific gaming deals, Game is a good place to look for physical copies of the latest games, while PC gamers looking for an upgrade should check out Box, CCL and Overclockers for some discounted hardware.

In the US, Amazon and Best Buy is usually the go-to place for games, tech, and appliances. There will also be discounts on lots of products at Walmart and Target. If you want console games or gaming merchandise, GameStop is always a reliable place and will have discounts available. For those wanting some PC deals, Newegg has a huge range of PC components that regularly go on sale and that should be the same for the January sales.

Will there be deals on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch Consoles during the January sales 2023?

Yes! Consoles are in a good space right now, with both PS5 and Xbox Series X staying in stock at multiple retailers in the UK, so we expect to see some deals on them over the January sales. PS5 discounts aren't as common, but you can find good value PS5 bundles that come with extras. Xbox Series S consoles dropped down to under £200 before Christmas, so we may see a similar deal in the January sales. And if you're after a Nintendo Switch OLED console, you have until 31st December (or while stocks last) to grab one with a free selected game for under £300. Check the retailers down below to see what other January sales gaming deals are waiting for you to snap up.

Here are the UK and US retailers you should head to for the January sales 2023:

We hope you got the gaming accessories and other tech gifts you were hoping for this Christmas, and if you didn't then we hope we've helped you find something in the January sales! Thanks to all our readers for your support in 2022, and to our followers over on Jelly Deals Twitter. Enjoy the rest of your festive break and we'll be back with more money-saving deals on the 3rd Jan!