It looks like Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 will include MGS4

With Konami's Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 officially announced but still readying for its launch this October, it might seem premature to be discussing Vol. 2 - but here we are with apparent word of at least some of what it'll contain, including Metal Gear Solid 4.

It all started after Twitter user Nitroid began poking around the Metal Gear portal website and noticed a spot of oddness with Konami's updated Metal Gear timeline.

The gist of the discovery is that Konami's revised graphic featured a number of inactive buttons for old games pointing to new pages, leading to speculation that these particular titles - Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5 - were being primed for a re-release as part of a Master Collection Vol. 2.

Watch on YouTube Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 gameplay trailer.

That alone probably wouldn't be newsworthy, but IGN - specifically IGN UK News Editor Wesley Yin-Poole, who seems like a reliable chap - says it "understands this lineup for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is accurate".

Metal Gear Solid 4, in particular, should be a treat for series aficianados given it's remained resolutely PS3-bound since its release all the way back in 2008. In contrast, 2010's Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker - which is also available via an Xbox backward-compatible HD re-release - and 2015's Metal Gear Solid 5 are more readily accessible on modern machines.

With Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 still on the distant horizon, though, it's unlikely Konami will be ready to talk a second volume anytime soon. For the time being, Vol. 1 will have to suffice; it includes two versions of Metal Gear, plus Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and Snake's Revenge, and launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Switch on 24th October.