If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poll: Is Nintendo teasing a playable Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

Royal treatment.

Liv Ngan avatar
Blog by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

A curious piece of artwork posted by Nintendo currently has fans in a debate.

Is this a teaser for playable Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

The art in question shows Zelda in her usual attire. While she's holding a torch in one hand, in the other is... what?

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

It almost looks like a Sheikah Slate, but the design looks a bit different to Link's in Breath of the Wild. And if she is holding a Sheikah Slate, could that mean she's playable? In Breath of the Wild, the Sheikah Slate allows Link to use special powers called Runes, which are fundamental in completing shrines. Maybe Zelda's not holding a Sheikah Slate at all?

However, Nintendo's previous tweet confirmed Zelda's line in the newest trailer to be "lend him your power" rather than "lend me your power", causing fans to think Zelda won't be playable.

So what do you think? Is Nintendo teasing a playable Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch