Poll: Is Nintendo teasing a playable Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

A curious piece of artwork posted by Nintendo currently has fans in a debate.

Is this a teaser for playable Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?

The art in question shows Zelda in her usual attire. While she's holding a torch in one hand, in the other is... what?

Watch on YouTube Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

It almost looks like a Sheikah Slate, but the design looks a bit different to Link's in Breath of the Wild. And if she is holding a Sheikah Slate, could that mean she's playable? In Breath of the Wild, the Sheikah Slate allows Link to use special powers called Runes, which are fundamental in completing shrines. Maybe Zelda's not holding a Sheikah Slate at all?

The curious and courageous princess of Hyrule, Zelda. What's that she's holding in her left hand...? pic.twitter.com/keoRelQNMr — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 10, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, Nintendo's previous tweet confirmed Zelda's line in the newest trailer to be "lend him your power" rather than "lend me your power", causing fans to think Zelda won't be playable.

So what do you think? Is Nintendo teasing a playable Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom?