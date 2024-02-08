Is Helldivers 2 crossplay?

Understanding Helldivers 2's crossplay support will let you know whether you can play this third-person sci-fi shooter with your friends - whether they're on PC or PlayStation 5. Especially when there's a host of Starship Troopers-inspired bug aliens and evil robots gunning for your head.

Due to this, it's a good idea to know whether Helldrivers 2 supports crossplay or not. This way you'll be ready for whatever Helldivers 2 decides to throw your way!

Though, if you'd prefer to play with players from just one platform, you may prefer to know how to disable crossplay in Helldivers 2 instead...

Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay? Yes - Helldivers 2 supports crossplay between PlayStation 5 and PC players. This fact was confirmed in a PlayStation blog in January 2024. Thanks to this feature, you can play Helldivers 2 with players on PC if you're on PlayStation 5 and vice versa. There are, however, some requirements you need to keep in mind if you want to use the crossplay feature for Helldivers 2. If you're playing on PlayStation 5, then you'll need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Meanwhile, PC players have to ensure a PlayStation Network account is linked to their Steam account for crossplay to work in Helldivers 2. Thankfully, creating a PlayStation Network account is free so there's no extra cost there. It's also important to note that you'll need a friend code if you want to use the crossplay feature to play with friends in Helldivers 2. This can be easily generated in the 'Social' tab of the 'Pause' menu and then anyone you give this code to can search for you in the same tab. Now all you have to do is accept the invite (or for them to accept the invite if you're the sender) and you'll be able to invite them to your matches. Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios