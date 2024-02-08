Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Is Helldivers 2 crossplay?

Everything you need to know about Helldivers 2’s crossplay support.

Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios
Lottie Lynn avatar
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

Understanding Helldivers 2's crossplay support will let you know whether you can play this third-person sci-fi shooter with your friends - whether they're on PC or PlayStation 5. Especially when there's a host of Starship Troopers-inspired bug aliens and evil robots gunning for your head.

Due to this, it's a good idea to know whether Helldrivers 2 supports crossplay or not. This way you'll be ready for whatever Helldivers 2 decides to throw your way!

Though, if you'd prefer to play with players from just one platform, you may prefer to know how to disable crossplay in Helldivers 2 instead...

On this page:

Does Helldivers 2 have crossplay?

Yes - Helldivers 2 supports crossplay between PlayStation 5 and PC players. This fact was confirmed in a PlayStation blog in January 2024. Thanks to this feature, you can play Helldivers 2 with players on PC if you're on PlayStation 5 and vice versa. There are, however, some requirements you need to keep in mind if you want to use the crossplay feature for Helldivers 2.

If you're playing on PlayStation 5, then you'll need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Meanwhile, PC players have to ensure a PlayStation Network account is linked to their Steam account for crossplay to work in Helldivers 2. Thankfully, creating a PlayStation Network account is free so there's no extra cost there.

It's also important to note that you'll need a friend code if you want to use the crossplay feature to play with friends in Helldivers 2. This can be easily generated in the 'Social' tab of the 'Pause' menu and then anyone you give this code to can search for you in the same tab. Now all you have to do is accept the invite (or for them to accept the invite if you're the sender) and you'll be able to invite them to your matches.

Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

How to disable crossplay in Helldivers 2

If you'd prefer to disable crossplay in Helldivers 2, then you can easily do so by following these steps:

  1. Enter the 'Options' tab of the 'Pause' menu
  2. Select the 'Gameplay' option
  3. Find the 'Crossplay' option
  4. Select 'Off'
  5. Ensure the changed setting have been saved

If you ever want to turn crossplay back on, simply follow the above steps again but, this time, select 'On' instead of 'Off'.

Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Hope you enjoy using the crossplay feature in Helldivers 2! (Or not using it if you turn it off...)

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Helldivers 2

PS5, PC

Related topics
Arrowhead Game Studios FPS PC PS5 Science Fiction Shooter Shooter: Third Person Sony
About the Author
Lottie Lynn avatar

Lottie Lynn

Guides Editor

Lottie Lynn is Eurogamer's Guides Editor. She likes exploring new games and still has nightmares about the moon from Majora's Mask.

Comments