Interactive movie video game Immortality coming to PlayStation 5

Sam Barlow's Immortality - an epic mystery of self-reference and cinema - is coming to PlayStation 5 later this motnh

Developer Half Mermaid Productions today announced the interactive movie trilogy will be available on Sony's console on 23rd January. It will retail for $19.99 (Eurogamer has asked Sony for confirmation on UK pricing).

With this release, PlayStation 5 players will be able to experience all of Immortality with the added bonus of haptic and controller speaker features. And, of course, there will be a Platinum Trophy for players to strive for.

Here's a trailer for Immortality on PlayStation 5.

"From the inception of this project, the goal has been sharing Marissa Marcel's life and work with as large an audience as possible," Immortality director Sam Barlow said today. "So I am thrilled to bring Immortality to PlayStation gamers and bring them face to face with a lost legend."

When Immortality first released back in 2022, our Chris Tapsell was left impressed by the game, calling it an "elaborate, ingenious enigma". However, he felt the game would be even better if "it didn't want to be solved".

"Immortality, I feel, is a puzzle. An immaculately conceived puzzle, built with superlative skill - and genuinely thrilling in its own right. But it's hard for a puzzle to feel profound," he wrote in Eurogamer's Immortality review.

I don't want to give much more away - as Chris has said before, the best advice is to go in to the game knowing nothing more than what's shown in the various trailers. After all, the discovery of Immortality is the joy of it.