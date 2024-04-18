If your PS5 is running out of storage space, this bargain-priced 2TB SSD is an essential purchase

If you're looking for a fast SSD to add to the PS5's internal storage slot, it's worth trying to get one that has a heatsink already installed so that it's ready to install straight from the box.

This 2TB XPG S70 Blade SSD from Adata has exactly that, as well as some really impressive performance numbers, that makes it a really good option if you want to keep lots of big games installed on your PS5 and load them fast. It's currently on sale at Ebuyer for £116, its cheapest price all year:

The Adata XPG S70 Blade sits very high in the Digital Foundry rankings for best SSDs for the PS5 because of its impressive performance. It has some of the best sequential speeds for a PCIe 4.0 SSD with 7400MB/s reads and 6700MB/s writes, and crucially the random performance 740K IOPS reads will improve game load times significantly.

2TB of storage will triple the usable storage you get in the new PS5 slim consoles, and more than triple it in the older consoles as the usable storage in those was slightly lower than the current models.

It's not just an SSD for the PS5, the XPG S70 would also be a great choice if you wanted to get more space and better performance in your gaming PC, as those performance figures put it up there with the best gaming SSDs overall.

If you don't think you need that much power or want to pay that much for an SSD upgrade, you can check out our best gaming SSD deals guide to see some other options to suit your budget.