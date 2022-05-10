Humble's Spring sale is serving up big discounts on games

Spring has well and truly sprung, and so too have the gaming sales events.

Recently, Humble Bundle's Store unveiled its Spring Sale, offering discounts on PC games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Outer Worlds for less. Plus, you'll do your bit by donating money to charity when you make a purchase, at no extra cost.

There's lots of games going for cheap in the full Humble Spring Sale, so we've picked out a few we reckon are worth grabbing.

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition

Return as the Doom Slayer and conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity in Doom Eternal, the follow-up to 2016's Doom. The explosive and gory single-player FPS is an absolute blast with a great soundtrack, and with the deluxe edition you'll get two campaign add-ons, the Demonic Slayer skin, a classic Weapon sound pack and throwback sound effects for your guns. It's currently half price in the Humble Spring Sale. Alternatively you can play the standard version via Game Pass.

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition- £28.99 from Humble (Was £57.99)

Deep Rock Galactic: Dwarven Legacy

Gather some friends and pick up your tools in Deep Rock Galactic, where you and three others play as Dwarf miners who must mine their way through various planets and complete objectives using weapons and tools that include flamethrowers, gatling guns, portable platform launchers, and much more. While the base game is on Game Pass, and was one of the free PlayStation Plus games back in January, this Dwarven Legacy edition gives you the supporter upgrade, the Megacorp and Dark Future DLC packs, and the full game soundtrack, for £22.53 in the sale which is cheaper than the base game at normal price.

Deep Rock Galactic: Dwarven Legacy- £22.53 from Humble (Was £45.07)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Set 22 years after the events of 2015's Dying Light, Dying Light 2 returns players back to a zombie-infested open world that they must fight and parkour their way through with a new protogonist. The world of Dying Light 2 is four times as large as the original, and features new gameplay mechanics including and a faction system with gameplay choices that affect how NPCs act towards the player and how the story of the game progresses. You can save 20 per cent on Dying Light 2 now in the Spring Sale at Humble.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human- £43.99 from Humble (Was £54.99)

There's so many more great games on sale in Humble's Spring event. Take a look out our list below for more highlights, including Resident Evil Village for £24.99, No Man's Sky for £19.99 and more:

There's plenty more cheap games on offer, so why not fill your boots by checking out the full Spring Sale. The event is running up until the 24th of May 2022, so you've got loads of time to think about what you want to grab.

If you're planning on bagging a big haul of games, you might want to have a look at the best gaming SSDs around so you have enough space to download them all. It's also a good idea to follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account, where we're always looking out for the latest deals on games, tech and other cool stuff.