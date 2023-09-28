How to get Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops for Phantom Liberty, and how to get Yasha sniper rifle

Cyberpunk 2077 and Twitch are teaming up once more to celebrate Phantom Liberty's release with a new set of Twitch drops.

There are two sets of Twitch drop rewards to claim if you own Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but the Yasha sniper rifle requires you to do more than just watch Twitch streamers.

Below, we've detailed how to get the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch drop rewards, the end date of this campaign, how to link a GOG account for Cyberpunk 2077, and how to get the Yasha sniper rifle.

How to get Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops

You need to have both the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty DLC to use the below Twitch drop items, but you can still work towards the rewards even if you don't own either the base game or the DLC. Then, you can use the items when you do get Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.

There are five rewards in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch drops:

NUS Infiltrator Pants

NUS Infiltrator Boots

NUS Infiltrator Jacket

NUS Infiltrator Headgear

Yasha Sniper rifle

Image credit: Eurogamer/Cyberpunk.net

To get the NUS Infiltrator Pants, Boots, and Jacket, you have to Watch at least 1 hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content on Twitch before the drop period ends and then claim your code on the official code redemption page. To get the NUS Infiltrator Headgear, however, you have to watch at least 1 hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from an eligible channel.

The eligible channels you can watch to earn the NUS Headgear Twitch drop are:

For the sniper rifle, you'll have to go two steps further...

How to get the Yasha sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The Yasha sniper rifle is an Iconic version of the Ashura Smart Sniper Rifle, and you'll find it in your stash in the game when you claim your Twitch drop code.

Image credit: Cyberpunk.net

To get the Yasha sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you have to purchase two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to eligible Twitch partners and affiliates playing Cyberpunk 2077, either for yourself, or as a gift to others.

This is massive list of over 4,500 streamers, so instead of putting the information on this page, you can visit the official list of eligible Twitch partners and affiliates playing Cyberpunk 2077 to see if your favourite streamers are on it.

How to link a GOG account to get Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops

To link a GOG account to get your Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Twitch drops you have to:

Go to to cyberpunk.net twitch drops section and click 'Link Accounts'. Sign in to your GOG account, or create a GOG account. Click 'Authorize'

Image credit: Eurogamer/Cyberpunk.net

That will be your accounts linked, and as long as you have the base game and Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, you can watch eligible channels with drops enables to get your rewards!

Just make sure you're signed in to your GOG account in the actual Cyberpunk 2077 game, or you won't receive your items after claiming the codes. You can sign in from the main menu in the 'My Rewards' section by following your personal URL address.

Those playing on Steam or Epic Games will have to open the REDlauncher to link their GOG account to their game instead.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops end date

The current Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Twitch drops ends on Saturday, 21st October 2023 at 10.59pm (BST) in the UK / 5.59pm (EDT) in east coast US.

After this time, you won't be able to earn the NUS Infiltrator outfit, or Yasha sniper rifle through Twitch drops.

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

Hope you enjoy your rewards!