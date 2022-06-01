Here's a survey to help make EGX better

Gaming events! It's been a while, hasn't it. Still, as you may have seen, there are plans well afoot for EGX to return this September in London.

Because it has been a while, Eurogamer and EGX's parent company Reedpop is keen to know what it can do to make the event better - what you'd like to see more of, or less of. Also, if you're thinking of going, what you might be personally interested in.

This information will also help us here at Eurogamer, as we hope to attend EGX for our usual mix of livestreams and panels. So! If you have a couple of minutes - and it really is just that - here's the survey link. Thank you in advance, thanks as ever for reading, and have a lovely long weekend.