Here are the best gaming deals you can get with the new eBay discount code

A new discount code has appeared on eBay, taking 20 per cent off hundreds of items.

Lots of the top UK retailers for games and consoles have outlet stores on eBay, so you can find some great deals to make even cheaper with these discount codes. The promo code is valid to use until 22nd of March, so you'll need to be quick if you want to make some savings. Minimum spend is £9.99 and the max discount is £75.

Down below we've listed some of the best consoles and games that you can save an extra 20 per cent on, including a couple of versions of the Steam Deck. You simply need to apply the code "FRESH20" when you reach checkout:

Best eBay handheld console deals

Best eBay Nintendo Switch deals

Best eBay PS5 deals

Best eBay Xbox Deals

If you're on the hunt for more gaming and tech deals, Amazon's Spring Sale is taking place from the 20th of March to the 25th, and we'll be covering it here on Eurogamer and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so make sure you're following us there to stay up-to-date with the latest discounts.