Helldivers 2 will now boot idle players back to the title screen
Bug off.
Arrowhead has taken aim at those Helldivers 2 squatters who were clogging up servers by remaining in a game even when they weren't actively playing.
A new patch for the game has implemented a function that will now boot players back to the title screen if they have been idle for 15 minutes. This is something the community has been asking for a little while now, with many players reporting long queue times to get into the game.
Other points from this latest Helldivers 2 patch include a number of crash fixes. Players should no longer get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic, as well.
Here are the full notes for Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.11:
🔧 Fixes
- Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players' ships.
- Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.
- Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.
- Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.
- Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam's "verify integrity" step.
- Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.
- Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.
- Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic
- Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.
- Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.
- Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.
Continuous improvement on client > backend communications.
🧠 Known Issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
- No text is present for the Requisitions and Social Menu on the Player HUD
- Crash may occur when trying to Match Make on Galactic War Map
- PS5 players may encounter error code 10003001 on the login screen.
- Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.
- Players can become disconnected during play.
- Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.
- Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.
- Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.
- Other unknown behaviours may occur.
- Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.
- Armour values for light/medium/heavy armour do not currently function as intended.
Helldivers 2 has seen some incredible numbers since it was released, and last weekend the game surpassed Steam stalwarts such as Rust, Destiny 2 and even GTA5 for peak-concurrent players.
"With its high-chaos, high-comedy firefights, Helldivers 2 is a riot to play with friends," Emma Kent wrote in Eurogamer's four star review.
"Despite the issues surrounding matchmaking, when Helldivers 2 works, it's a wonderfully slapstick co-op experience. Unexpected and memorable events seem to occur in nearly every battle, and I already have a stock of ludicrous stories from my first week with the game."