Halo composer Marty O'Donnell announces Republican bid for Congress

Marty O'Donnell, the former Bungie composer best known for his Halo and Destiny soundtracks, has announced his intention to run for US Congress as a Republican candidate.

In a lengthy post on social media platform X, O'Donnell said he "never wanted to be a politician and I still don't" but felt he needed to "step up" after seeing "the leaders of our country being influenced by the toxic divisions that are tearing apart our families and society".

O'Donnell's campaign website is now live, with a notable Halo-esque vibe. Visitors can donate to O'Donnell's war fund, learn more about the composer's history in the video games industry, and "join Marty's army" to receive campaign updates.

Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title? Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?

The ex-Bungie veteran is planning to run in Nevada's third congressional district against incumbent Democrat Susie Lee, Venturebeat reported.

"America enjoyed a secure border and no inflation in the Trump administration four years ago," O'Donnell said. "I have voted for President Trump twice and will vote for him a third time this fall. But no matter who is elected this November, if I have the privilege to serve, I plan to work with them. That's what voters expect and that's what I'll do."

O'Donnell's campaign announcement follows similar themes to Trumpian politics, and criticises "big corporate executives and big union bosses" plus "big tech, big pharma, big media, big whatever - all trying to control big government in Washington DC".

The announcement goes on to highlight the need for "security" at the US' borders, where "millions of people [are] coming in" and "being given access to all sorts of handouts at our expense". It also notes the importance of a "traditional family" which has been "suffering" due to the erosion of its values. "However, my approach will be inclusive, recognising all who step up to provide for their children," O'Donnell wrote.

O'Donnell currently describes himself as "retired", following his acrimonious departure from Bungie in 2014 and subsequent time running Highware Games, which launched VR game Golem in 2019 and controversial shooter Six Days in Fallujah last year.