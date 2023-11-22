Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Grab this Xbox Series X with an additional controller and twin docking station for just £409

Ready to play together.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

If you're in the market to upgrade from an Xbox One S, this Black Friday week is the best chance you'll get for a great deal on a new console.

Currys have a great Xbox Series X deal going which gives you the console, an additional carbon black controller, and a twin controller charging dock for just £409 from Currys. This is a great way to buy essentials and make some savings.

Xbox Series X with extra controller and twin controller charging dock - £409 (from Currys)

Buy now

Previous generation console bundles would often include an additional controller, knowing it's an easy way for consumers to make a saving and to buy a day one essential, which makes this deal a rarity.

The Venom docking station has two controller battery packs and a charging dock you hook up to your console using the included USB cable. This lets you pick up and play with your controllers without worrying about them not being charged and ready to go.

You'll still need some great games and accessories to get things going with your new Xbox console. We've compiled a guide of the best Xbox deals we've seen this Black Friday season, which we're regularly updating throughout the week.

