Grab this SanDisk 512GB microSD card for just £28 in this Black Friday deal

If you're wanting to make a storage upgrade to your gaming devices, mobile, camera, or laptop, then Black Friday is when you'll get the best deal.

Amazon are currently selling the SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSD card with an included SD card adapter for just £27.99 in this early Black Friday deal.

The 512GB size is going to be a great addition for your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or gaming laptop, and you'll be able to carry many of your favourite games with you at all times. The transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s make this a speedy card compared to other options out there, which will save plenty of time in the long run.

It's also an ideal purchase if you have an Android phone, tablet or camera, with the spacious size being enough to carry all of your digital memories with you.

