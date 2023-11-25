Grab the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro with GameDAC for £125 this Black Friday

The main event of Black Friday 2023 has passed but there's still lots of fantastic gaming deals still available to bag this weekend.

If you're looking for a sweet deal on a gaming headset that's ideal for competitive games, this 29 per cent reduction on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired gaming headset with GameDAC is worth considering. It's compatible with PS4, PS5, and PC, and it's now available for just £124.99.

If you're a US reader, you can find a similar deal on the same headset in the black and black variant, available for $162.99 from Amazon US.

UK

US

One of the biggest draws of this particular deal - beyond the core headset itself - is the inclusion of a dedicated DAC (Digital-to-Analogue Converter) and Amp . With both of these together, you'll be able to receive much greater audio quality from the source device that the headset is connected to, enhancing your gaming experience and providing better clarity, assisting you in those heated multiplayer matches.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals like this one, and more gaming deals in general, be sure to keep an eye out across the site as we continue to provide extensive coverage of the best deals you can get leading up to the holiday period.