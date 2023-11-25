Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grab the excellent SteelSeries Arctis Pro with GameDAC for £125 this Black Friday

Save 29% on a wired gaming headset with great audio quality thanks to its DAC and amp.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset
Image credit: SteelSeries
Josh Mckenna avatar
Deals by Josh Mckenna Contributor
Published on

The main event of Black Friday 2023 has passed but there's still lots of fantastic gaming deals still available to bag this weekend.

If you're looking for a sweet deal on a gaming headset that's ideal for competitive games, this 29 per cent reduction on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired gaming headset with GameDAC is worth considering. It's compatible with PS4, PS5, and PC, and it's now available for just £124.99.

If you're a US reader, you can find a similar deal on the same headset in the black and black variant, available for $162.99 from Amazon US.

UK

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 and PC - £124.99 from Amazon UK (Was £175.15)

Buy now

US

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 and PC - $162 from Amazon US (Was $249.99)

Buy now

One of the biggest draws of this particular deal - beyond the core headset itself - is the inclusion of a dedicated DAC (Digital-to-Analogue Converter) and Amp . With both of these together, you'll be able to receive much greater audio quality from the source device that the headset is connected to, enhancing your gaming experience and providing better clarity, assisting you in those heated multiplayer matches.

For more Black Friday 2023 deals like this one, and more gaming deals in general, be sure to keep an eye out across the site as we continue to provide extensive coverage of the best deals you can get leading up to the holiday period.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals Gaming Headsets PC PS4 PS5
About the Author
Josh Mckenna avatar

Josh Mckenna

Contributor

Comments