Grab the best PS5 deal we've found so far thanks to this early Black Friday offer

One deal you'll want to take advantage of during this time is a massively reduced price for a PS5 disc console now only £359 on eBay via ShopTo’s store.

With a purchase of this, you’ll have entry into the current generation of console gaming with the ability to play a whole host of critically-acclaimed titles from PS5 and PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility.

You’ll also be able to play Astro’s Playroom, a solid game included for free and pre-installed on the PS5 when you get it, allowing you to try out various features of the DualSense controller and PS5 itself. If you're looking for more games, check out the best deals we've found in our PlayStation Black Friday guide.

